Why Dogs Always Pee On Poles Or Car Tires

There are so many things in our daily life we often see but do not try to know the reason behind them. We notice these things almost every day at home or even outside. We see them so often that now our eyes are used to them. One such thing is dogs urinating on tires or poles. Have you ever wondered why dogs use these two spots to urinate?

Dog experts have done a very thorough study on this behaviour of the animal, and they gave three reasons.

1. Dogs mark their territory by urinating on a pole or tire. This is their way of contacting their other companions. When a dog urinates on a pole or tire, they pass information, which is then available to other dogs who will smell that pole or tire. Following this, the new dog also leaves his mark there.

2. Dogs prefer to urinate on vertical surfaces rather than horizontal surfaces. The lower part of the tire and pole is within the reach of the dog’s nose. Hence, they leave their mark at the level of the nose of other dogs. The smell of dog urine will remain in the rubber tire for a long time. On the other hand, if dogs urinate on the ground, their smell ends in a short period.

3. There is another reason why dogs urinate on rubber tires. They like the smell of rubber. Therefore, they get attracted by the smell of the tire and go near it and return after peeing.

