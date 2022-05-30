Why DTH Antennas Are Always at a Particular Angle

Most of us now have a Dish TV connection at home or the workplace, and this service requires an antenna to function. The antenna of dish TVs is prone to shift angle over time and may get out of alignment. It may then become necessary to make some adjustments to ensure the picture on our screens. However, have you ever wondered why all the antennas are titled or positioned at a specific angle?

The satellite dishes seen in homes are “receivers," meaning they are at the receiving end of signals relayed from a satellite, which is similar in design, but considerably larger and located in outer space.

A satellite dish is an antenna that is intended to direct incoming rays to a certain broadcast source. It is made up of a paraboloid-shaped surface and a feedhorn located at the focal point of the curvature.

A communication satellite transmits a parallel beam (collimated beam) of radio transmission signals down into the atmosphere from outer space. These signals must, of course, travel a considerable distance to reach the dish antennas put in your home.

When the parallel stream of signals contacts the tilted surface, they converge at a single point in front of the dish, known as the focal point, and the incoming signal is converted into an image on our television.

If the dish antenna is not tilted, it will be unable to receive these parallel signal beams coming from the same direction. This boosts the antenna’s directivity and provides an adequate amplitude signal. When a dish is set straight, it will bounce back after hitting the curved surface then converging at the focus point.

