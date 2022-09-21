Why Gautam Gambhir Faced Brickbats After Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Costly Over Against Australia

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently heaped praises on Meerut bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his exceptional spell of bowling against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. Kumar produced one of the finest spells of fast bowling in T20I history by taking a five-wicket haul while allowing just four runs in his four overs. Same Gambhir is now being dragged on social media.

Why?

Despite Kumar’s stunning spell, the spotlight, as per the former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, was firmly on Virat Kohli’s 71st century with the pacer getting little to no attention.

“When Kohli got a 100 (at Asia Cup) and there was this young guy (Bhuvneshwar) from a small town of Meerut, who also managed to get five wickets, no one even bothered to speak about him. This was so unfortunate. I was the only one, during that commentary stint, who said that. He bowled four overs and got five wickets and I don’t think anyone knows about that," Gambhir told the Indian Express while suggesting that the act of hero-worshipping in India had to stop.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘When Kohli Scored 100, Nobody Spoke About a Guy Who Took Five Wickets’: Gambhir Lashes Out at Culture of ‘Hero Worshipping’

Fast forward to Tuesday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s woes with the death-over bowling came back to haunt him as the premier pacer gave away 16 runs in the penultimate over alone that sealed India’s fate against Australia in the first T20I. Kumar’s spell read: 4-0-52-0. India failed to defend a mammoth target of 209 and fans did not go easy on Kumar and Harshal Patel who leaked a combined 101 runs in their 8 overs.

Also Read: Was Rohit Sharma Angry With Dinesh Karthik in This Viral Meme During T20I Against Australia?

Advertisement

But netizens did not stop at that. In no time, Gambhir’s words of praise for Kumar surfaced on the microblogging site Twitter as Indian fans mocked the former cricketer with his own quote following Kumar’s expensive spell.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Team India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that his bowlers were not up to the mark while defending the 209-run target against Australia in the first T20I. Australia produced a dominant show with the bat and chased down the massive target with four balls to spare. Cameron Green (61) and Matthew Wade (45*) blew away the Indian bowlers who had a forgettable night with the ball in the series opener as the visitors take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here