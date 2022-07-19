Why Has Drew Barrymore's Video Enjoying Rain Started a Conversation on Healing?

Why is everyone on Twitter talking about that one video of Drew Barrymore enjoying the rain? Well, trust Twitter to hold discourse over the unlikeliest of things. Drew posted a video of herself getting drenched in the rain, enjoying it with with a childlike wonder, laughing and giggling as she tells people, “whenever you can, go out into the rain. Do not miss the opportunity!" Sounds innocuous, right? Even though an overwhelming majority of people found Drew enjoying the rain absolutely refreshing in a jaded world, some said that it was not possible to enjoy things so much without owning “intergenerational wealth".

Fortunately, most of Twitter debunked that theory entirely and came out in the actor’s defence. Why have so many questions about therapy and healing your “inner child" have made their way into the conversation, you ask? Drew had a rough childhood, after her tryst with fame at the tender age of 7. In fact, in an interview with The Guardian in 2015, she revealed that she had been in rehab as early as at the age of 12.

Certainly no one should begrudge someone their wonder over rain, no matter if intergenerational wealth is involved or not.

