Why Is Chilli Always So Hot To Taste

Chilli is a popular fruit, which can be found in almost every Indian kitchen. Used as a condiment or a spice in the form of powder, chilli can be used in a variety of ways. Belonging to the capsicum genus, chillies are known for their spiciness. In fact, chilli is so spicy that people often tend to stay away from its use altogether to ensure that they don’t end up troubling themselves for the next five minutes. But have you ever wondered why are chilies so spicy?

The hotness inside chillies is due to a special chemical called ‘capsaicin’. This chemical is found in tiny glands in the fruit’s placenta. As soon as the capsaicin is released into your saliva while eating chilli, it binds with the TRPV1 receptors in the mouth and tongue. Since these receptors are made to sense heat and capsaicin fits them perfectly, making it so spicy.

Whenever you feel that your mouth is on fire due to the spiciness of chillies, water won’t do the trick. This is because capsaicin is water-insoluble. Due to this, it is necessary to use milk, curd, honey or sugar to pacify yourself.

Capsaicin present in chillies was a result of evolution. It was a defence mechanism devised by the plant to stop us mammals from consuming it. While we humans can feel the heat, birds on the other hand lack TRPV1 receptors making them immune to chilli’s spicy taste.

Chillies were first discovered by Christopher Columbus in 1492. It has been documented that the fruit was used in Northern Central America for 6000 years after which it reached Europe around the 16th century. The spiciness of the fruit is measured on a Scoville heat unit scale and the world’s spiciest chilli Carolina Reaper’s measurement goes up to 22 lakh Scoville units.

