Why is Eminem Getting Trolled for 'Curtain Call 2' Album Cover?

American rapper Eminem announced the date of his upcoming album Curtain Call 2 earlier on Monday and soon enough, it became the subject of memes on social media. The 49-year-old rapper shared the album art along with the release date of his upcoming album on Twitter and some viewers were not that impressed. Eminem’s new album is set to be a new compilation of his greatest hits and is a follow-up to his 2005 album, Curtain Call: The Hits. The album art features the Slim Shady singer in the centre wearing a devil’s horn sign with his hands. The frame is surrounded by miniature versions of Eminem’s previous album covers.

However, it seems that not many fans liked the album art. As one of the users put it, “It’s not too late to change the cover." Another fan commented, “I get that this album cover is going for pinball/video game vibes…but this is not the one. Time for a new designer."

Advertisement

An excited fan wrote, “I’m excited but the cover, it’s super ugly."

“I really hope that’s not the final artwork," wrote another concerned fan.

Advertisement

There were a few users who were quite impressed by the art cover, as one fan commented, “This artwork is so dope!"

Curtain Call 2 is set to be released on August 5. According to a press release shared by the artist, the album will feature Eminem’s latest single From The D 2 The LBC. The new single featuring fellow rapper Snoop Dogg is the lead single from Curtain Call 2. The upcoming album is reported to feature a hits collection comprising Detroit-born rapper’s creative output since the 2005 release of Curtain Call: The Hits. The anthology album will include music from all Eminem projects from Relapse forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs, and selections from his solo albums.

It should be noted that Eminem released his debut album, The Slim Shady LP in 1999, and is now the most certified artist for gold and platinum singles in history.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.