Why is Internet So Obsessed with Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial?

#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser, #JohnnyDeppDeservesJustice, #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent, #AmberTurd - these are just some of the hashtags that have been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms ever since the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s court trial in a defamation case began last month. Celebrity breakups and divorces are always of particular interest to the general public. However, what started off as just a regular celebrity trial in the case of Depp and Heard, soon become the hottest topic on social media with hashtags, memes and TikTok/Reel trends dominating almost every user’s feed. So why is the Internet so obsessed with the trial and why are most of them vouching for Depp?

For people living under a rock, Depp and Heard dated for a while before they tied the knot in 2015, only to end their marriage in 2017. Following the divorce, Amber wrote an op-ed in 2018 for the Washington Post making claims about domestic abuse and how institutions shield assaulters from justice.

Depp then sued Amber for defamation and filed a USD 50 million lawsuit. The ‘Aquaman’ star clapped back by countersuing for USD 100 million. The trial started on April 11 and ever since it is all over the Internet, which brings us to the question - why this obsession with a divorce trial?

Interesting trial moments

Since the first day of the trial, there have been several hilarious moments during the hearing that feel like scenes from a Judd Apatow comedy. For instance, Alejandro Romero, who works as a front desk attendant at the building where Depp and Heard lived, appeared before the judge through a video call and while producing his statements before the judge, he managed to churn out laughter from the court, as he vaped and drove during the testimony.

Another funny moment came out from the trial a few days ago when social media users alleged that Heard posed for a photograph while crying during her testimony. While the video that went viral does show Heard pausing, it is hard to tell if it was deliberate.

Fondness for Johnny Depp

Depp has been one of the biggest stars of Hollywood who played important roles in massive films. With roles such as Captain Jack Sparrow and Willy Wonka under his name, he is a huge favourite among kids and their parents. His frequent visits to kids’ hospitals in full costume have also been commendable. Another important fact is that most of his films are watched by the GenZ as they grow up, which only adds to his popularity.

Hate for Amber Heard

Right from day 1, there has been constant hate for Amber Heard during the trial. While stories of her pooping on Depp’s bed after a blowout fight between the couple on April 21, 2016 (Reason for #AmberTurd) has not been of much help, almost no celebrity coming in support of her also gives rise to people questioning her credibility. Also, the fact that she fired her PR team before her testimony is a major reason for people to not believe her.

No matter what the end result of the trial is, the fact remains that never has a divorce trial produced so many field days for memers and so many trends for content creators. And when the memes, vaping videos, mess-ups by Heard’s Lawyers, and conspiracy theories come together, it makes up for one of the most interesting celebrity trials the Internet has seen.

