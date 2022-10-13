Why is Kanye West's Mysterious School Donda Academy Giving Twitter 'Cult Vibes'?

Kanye West (now Ye) has been pasted all over social media platforms for all the wrong reasons of late. Perhaps s an extension of it, people have been finding his Donda Academy, as Twitter experts would call it, a little “sus". It’s a private Christian school in California and is named after Ye’s late mother Donda, whose name also inspired two of the rapper’s album titles. As per New York Post, the school charges $15,000 per year, has celebrity guests and also offers insider connections to Kanye’s fashion and music enterprises.

But why is the school, opened late in August, considered mysterious? Parents are required to sign NDAs or nondisclosure agreements, sources told Rolling Stone. The school has a very small cohort of students and teachers and is not accredited, to top it off. This calls into question the credits and diplomas earned by students and whether these will hold in colleges.

Moreover, the principal and executive director of the school, Brianne Campbell, has never before held any formal position as an educator. Currently, a video of the students singing “Good morning, Donda" is going viral on Twitter and people have been feeling uneasy about it.

Some people, however, did defend it, saying it was not a song addressed to Ye’s late mother but just a school chant since it’s called Donda as well.

