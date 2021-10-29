Why is There BBQ Sauce on Mark Zuckerberg's Bookshelf? Internet Wants to Know

Facebook has just had a major rebrand- it’s Meta now. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement has ushered in a slew of speculations on social media, but trust the Internet to latch onto the obscurest of details. In the video shared by Zuckerberg where he explains the decision and how Meta will be bringing in a metaverse, eagle-eyed social media users spotted a bottle of Barbecue sauce sitting on his bookshelf, presumably acting as a bookend. Social media users think it’s an absurd thing to have as a bookend, and lowkey trolled Zuckerberg over it. The original tweet, that at the time of writing this article has over 7,000 likes and almost 700 retweets, shared a screenshot of the item in question and wrote, “Books never read. Barbecue sauce not tasted. A dog never petted. Delete Facebook. 0/10 #MarkZuckerberg (sic)". Internet sleuths went as far as to identify the bottle as that of Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, and they just wanted a few answers from Zuckerberg.

Some were seen theorising on a possible answer to the question. “Some AI inside Facebook showed him an ad of BBQ sauce when he was looking for “cool bookends" in FB and, at the same time, he posted a pic in Insta of some friends having a BBQ. Believing so much in his algorithms, he bought the bottle. Case closed," they wrote, and well, make it make sense?

Here’s more on people questioning the decision.

The extraterrestrial jokes around Zuckerberg, as expected, did not relent either.

With us so far? Some people have attempted an answer to the saucy dilemma. As per a report by Uproxx, Zuckerberg has an affinity for Sweet Baby Ray’s and as per a Ceros report, he once uttered the word “meat" 13 times in a single video and wouldn’t stop mentioning the sauce in question. “Not to ruin Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook moment or anything but how long did he think it would take for someone to realize that Meta is an anagram of Meat? The Sweet Baby Rays leadership role remains filled," someone tweeted, and it’s one of the hottest takes on the matter.

Now we have a possible answer to the origins of the saucy villain in the metaverse, but why did Zuckerberg choose to place it on a bookshelf when the kitchen would have functioned just as well? Guess we’ll never know. Or maybe with some more social media sleuthing, we just might.

