Why is Twitter Now Boycotting Alia Bhatt For Her Upcoming Movie 'Darlings'?

After Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ netizens are now ‘boycotting’ actress Alia Bhatt for ‘promoting’ domestic violence against men in her upcoming film ‘Darlings.’ The movie is all set to release on August 5 on Netflix. Bhatt is not only the protagonist but it also marks her debut as a producer. The actress has co-produced the film with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie also stars Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Matthew.

The online outrage comes in wake of some scenes in the film where Bhatt’s character can be seen torturing her on-screen husband Vijay Varma.

Advertisement

“Everyone should #BoycottAliaBhatt for making a misandrist movie like Darlings. For bollywood, domestic violence on men is a matter of joke. Pathetic," wrote a Twitter user.

Another user mentioned how Patriarchy is coming back like a “cancer and metastasizing in court judgements." The person wrote “Meanwhile Alia Bhatt produces and acts in #Darlings endorsing Assault on Domestic Violence on Husbands while the nation stays mum. This whole Victimhood is a charade."

Advertisement

This comes in just a day after the team of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ launched the song La Ilaaj from the film. During the event, composer Vishal Bhardwaj said that the film’s co-producer, Shah Rukh Khan, loved the track so much that he sang it to the composer over a phone call. He said, “Shah Rukh called me one night around 12-12.30 am. He started singing the song on the phone. He sang the entire song. Then he started narrating the meaning of it… He said ‘It would have been more fun had the song been for me’."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here