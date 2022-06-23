Why K-pop Fans are Demanding Apology From 'New Yorker' Writer For Her Article on BTS

K-pop fans, not limited to BTS ARMY, have a long history of activism and passionate support for their idols. Recently, a New Yorker article penned by E. Tammy Kim that takes a deep-dive approach to BTS has angered K-pop fans to the extent that they have been demanding an apology from both the publication and the writer. “Tammy Kim apologize" and “New Yorker apologize" have been trending on Twitter ever since the article, titled “Joining the BTS Army" made its way onto the microblogging platform. BTS has a tremendous fan following on Twitter and set trends there regularly, so why are K-pop fans upset with Kim’s article?

The article, at the outset, mentioned Kim Jonghyun in the context of his suicide and not his artistic merit, a fact that has greatly upset the late artist’s fans. It also names K-pop group Big Bang and their legal troubles, another fact mired in controversy. Fans of SHINee (the group of which Kim Jonghyun used to be a part) and BIGBANG also felt that the writer did not give credit where credit was due when it comes to said groups’ activism or art. Here is what has been going on:

The writer has since alleged, via a tweet, that she got death threats from K-pop fans.

