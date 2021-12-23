Why Mexican Drug Cartels Worship the ‘Narco Saint’ Santa Muerte

Crime and the occult can prove to be a deadly combination but also spin intriguing tales. Call them superstitious or anything, the Central American and Mexican drug cartels include a bit of paganism to their dirty work by worshipping Santa Muerte, a female deity and folk saint in Folk Catholicism. It’s not uncommon for the drug cartels to create a shrine around the deity - also known as Our Lady of Holy Death - and place the severed heads of their victims as offerings. The skeletal image of the Santa Muerte wields a globe and a scythe and is dressed in a flowing white robe. Worshipped as a “narco saint," it is one of many expeditiously growing religious movements that the cartels worship, craving for riches, protection and the silence required to conceal their illegal dealings in return.

Robert Almonte, a former deputy chief of the El Paso police department who dealt with narcotics, told New York Post that the cartels believed hard in the power of prayer and were certain of being protected by their saints. This created a whole new level of fearlessness among the cartel who thought they could attain salvation in heaven even after crimes like murder, he said. Almonte, who is penning a book on the saint, added that most of the brutal crimes undertaken by the cartel are committed in the name of the saint.

In spite of being dubbed as blasphemous by the Roman Catholic Church and being condemned by Pope Francis on his 2016 Mexico visit, the Santa Muerte cult is growing with almost 12 million followers in Mexico and parts of the US. The Catholic herald has called it one of the fastest growing “religious movements" in the world.

Santa Muerte altars exist in private homes as well as public squares in the impoverished areas of Mexico. The Santa Muerte sanctuary of Las Vegas houses life-sized effigies of the deity. Sometimes the altars have offerings of cash and rival cartels dare not touch the money in fear of facing the wrath of the saint.

An assassin of the Juarez Cartel named Edgar, while serving imprisonment, had talked about his worship in an interview in 2016. Before fixing on each of his targets, he would pray to the saint for everything to go smoothly. “I actually sacrifice people for my Santa Muerte. The thing is that I kill for ordering, but I talk to her and say, ‘Hey, I go to a job. Just make me hit, I am going to give you that life, it is for you.’" Edgar, who claimed to have killed at least 60 people for the cartel, said in the interview published in the Small Wars Journal.

This cult has its roots in colonial Mexico when followers worshipped Santa Muerte secretly after being banned by the Catholic Church. The cult was in the news in 2001 when Queta Romero, a street vendor, prepared an outdoor shrine at Tepito, known for being one of the most violent neighborhoods of Mexico City.

