Why Our Upper Eyelid is Larger and Longer Than the Lower One

Have you ever noticed the difference in the size of our top eyelids and the ones at the bottom? If observed, the upper eyelid is larger, longer, and has deeper roots compared to the bottom eyelid.

Now, as you have noticed, have you ever wondered why they develop this way?

According to The Conversation, all mammals have the same feature. And, the main reason behind this is that eyelashes help protect our eyes. The extra length of the top eyelashes also helps us express our feelings as well. Let us now try to understand it one by one.

There is a special reason for the upper eyelids to grow bigger:

As per the report, there are about 90 to 160 eyelashes in each upper lid, whose length ranges from 8 millimetres to 12 millimetres. Meanwhile, each lower eyelid contains up to 75 lashes, each of which grows between 6mm and 9mm long.

The advantage of one being bigger and the other smaller is that when we close our eyes, these eyelids fit into each other like a sealed-pack container. The upper eyelids also protect the eyes from water and sweat.

Interesting eyelashes facts:

-Helps communicate if you are feeling tired, surprised, or concerned, your eyelashes indicate how you are feeling.

-Like other hair on the body, the roots of the eyelashes do not have muscles that help the hair stand.

-The eyelashes are curved outwards so that when we blink, the lower and bottom lashes do not get tangled in each other.

-If we pull out our eyelashes, then it can take up to 2 months for them to grow back.

