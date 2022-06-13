Why People Stop Their Cars When a Black Cat Crosses Path

There are vast amounts of myths embedded in different cultures and traditions of the world. You can choose to believe them or simply brush them off as superstitions but you cannot deny that some of them are very widely believed and followed all over.

While the notion of breaking a mirror bringing you seven years of bad luck is followed by most Western nations, back in India, we have the custom of stopping our vehicles when a black cat crosses our path. This practice is centuries old and is so common that most of us, if not practising it ourselves, surely do know someone who does. However, have you ever wondered why we have been advised to pull over when a black cat crosses the road? Does it bring bad luck or is there a history behind it? Let us find out.

Well, according to Hindu astrology, black is the colour of Shani and cats are considered the ride of Raahu. Hence, the sight of a black cat crossing your street is taken as a sign of the wrath of both Shani and Raahu blocking your way. Hence, it is believed that waiting for some time after the cat is sighted will calm down the wrath of these placatory gods.

However, very interestingly, there is also another historical practice that is believed to have led to this presently followed custom. In the medieval ages, bullock carts were the primary means of transport for the common people. However, the bulls that drove the carts, used to get hysterical after spotting cats on their way and would often move and jump around, sometimes causing injuries to the passengers.

The people had to then pacify the animals, which took some time. Hence, it became a practice to leave the place after some time after spotting a cat. Gradually, this turned into a superstition over the years and people, to date, have been following the practice of stopping when they spot a cat, generally black, crossing their paths.

