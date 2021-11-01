Why 'Poopy Pants Biden' Memes Trended After POTUS' Meeting with Pope Francis

US President Joe Biden is currently trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. President Biden, the only second Catholic president in US history, met Pope Francis on October 29. Biden was in Rome to attend the G20 summit which was from October 30-31. He and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were greeted by Monseigneur Leonardo Sapienza, who runs the papal household, as well as Gentlemen of His Holiness. After the POTUS’ official visit to the Vatican, word got out that the meeting was unprecedently long because he had a ‘bathroom incident’. So how exactly did the hashtag ‘poopy pants Biden’ start trending?

The tweet that apparently set off the rumour mills spinning was by Amy Tarkanian, former Nevada Republican Party Chairwoman and wife of Republican Attorney Danny Tarkanian. “The word around Rome is that Biden’s meeting with the Pope was unusually long because Biden had a bit of a ‘bathroom accident’ at the Vatican & it had to be addressed prior to him leaving," she wrote. The tweet has since got 22k likes.

Although these were unconfirmed rumours, Twitterati ensured that ‘Poopy Pants Biden’ was trending at number 1 in the US. Memes about Biden’s bowel movements flooded the platform in no time. Take a look at few below:

Biden, who is open about his faith and how it gives him strength, has already met Francis three times before but this was their longest and first tete-a-tete since he entered the White House. They held discussions on climate change and Covid-19. The president also hailed the pontiff as ‘the most significant warrior of peace I have ever met".

