Why RCB Fans are Rooting for Mumbai Indians in IPL Clash Against Delhi Capitals

All eyes are on the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL encounter on Saturday, especially if you happen to be in the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp. RCB, to their credit, did their part when they thrashed table-toppers Gujarat Titans in a must-win situation at the Wankhede on Thursday where Virat Kohli shone the brightest with a match-winning 73 to keep RCB’s playoff hopes alive. This win and the crucial 2 points helped RCB secure a spot in the fourth position on the points table with 16 points.

So far so good? There’s a twist, duh! Delhi Capitals sit close to RCB at the fifth position, lurking with 14 points. Rishabh Pant’s side now has to beat Mumbai Indians on Saturday in what has become a must-win situation for them. If DC do win, Delhi and RCB will be tied at 16 points. However, DC’s superior NRR will play a key part in the elimination of Faf du Plessis’s Men in Red.

In short:

> MI beat DC, RCB proceed to playoffs.

> DC beat MI, RCB pack their bags.

Now that we have that out of our way, a quick peek at the social media will tell you how the rival fans of RCB are thronging Twitter and rooting (with memes, no less) for MI to defeat DC to clear their path to the playoffs.

Taking nothing away from DC, their fans are also keen on seeing RCB’s exit with no less zeal.

Additionally, the only worry for RCB would be that Mumbai Indians haven’t had the best of seasons this year. The most successful franchise in the history of IPL has won 3 matches out of their 13. Rohit Sharma’s clan will also be looking forward to defeating Delhi to end their low season on a rather high note.

