Why Russia's Norilsk is Labelled 'Most Depressing City' in the World

It seems the internet has stumbled upon the most depressing city in the world. Although there might be several subjective factors that might make you choose some other city in the world as the most depressing one, the internet believes that the Russian city of Norilsk is unbeatable.

So what makes Norilsk the most depressing city in the world?

For starters, this isolated city in Russia has an average temperature of minus 30 degrees Celsius, days-long periods of darkness, low life expectancy and a blood-red river. Unilad reports that in the month of January, temperatures drop to an average low of minus 30 degrees Celsius, while record lows have plummeted to a shocking minus 53.1 degrees Celsius as well. The river flowing through the city has turned red due to a 21,000-tonne diesel spill from a collapsed oil tank reservoir, two years ago. According to Unilad, each year, Norilsk experiences 45 days of continuous darkness. It is also reported that the pollution levels of the city have brought down the average age to 59, which is ten years lower than Russia’s average life expectancy.

These facts certainly paint a grim picture of the cold and dark city that has sucked the life out of its citizens. Norilsk is the most northerly city in the world, located in the Krasnoyarsk Krai region of Siberia, eastern Russia. According to Mirror, the Russian city is home to over 1,70,000 people. However, due to its remote location and harsh weather conditions, the residents only got a proper internet connection in 2017, and still have no roads leading to it, reports Mirror. There is only one freight railway running in and out of Norilsk.

