Why Shefali Jariwala of 'Kaanta Laga' Fame Disappeared After Her Initial Success

If you happen to be a 90s kid, you are bound to remember the earworm ‘Kaanta Laga’ remix and there are high chances that you still listen to it. Shefali Jariwala, the actress who starred in the song became a household name as the hit song and its video became viral before social media knocked on our doors. However, Shefali almost disappeared following the success of the 2002 song and was not seen anywhere for years. Recently, Shefali revealed what made her disappear from the public eye despite such fame early in her career. In an interview with Etimes, Shefali said that she could not take up any more projects after ‘Kaanta Laga’ because she suffered from epilepsy seizures.

“After I did Kaanta Laga, people asked me why I didn’t do more work. I can now say that it was because of the epilepsy seizures that I couldn’t take up much work. I didn’t know when I would get my next seizure… This went on for 15 years. Today, I am nine years seizure-free. I am proud of myself because I managed my depression, panic attacks and anxiety naturally and with the help of a strong support system."

Shefali added that she had an epilepsy seizure at the age of 15. This was at a time when she was under a lot of pressure to do well in her studies. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant spoke about how stress and anxiety can lead to seizures and that she had seizures in multiple places including in the classroom, backstage, and on roads. “The pandemic situation has been tough, but I consciously worked on my mental health and stayed away from any kind of things that could trigger depression. I focused on doing meditation, yoga, sketching, drawing and other things that kept me happy," she added.

Shefali, who is currently married to actor Parag Tyagi, opened up about her previous marriage and the abuse she faced in it earlier this year. Talking to a leading daily, Shefali spoke about the abuse she faced during her first marriage with Harmeet Singh of Meet Brothers fame, which lead to their ugly divorce.

“It is very important to understand that you are not being appreciated. Not every kind of violence is physical. There is a lot of mental violence that also happens and you are very unhappy in your life. I think, one of the reasons why I could decide for myself, was because I was independent. I was making my own money," she told the Times Now in an interview.

Talking of how divorces are still considered taboo in society, she added, “The biggest fear in our country is we have is of the society. Divorce is considered to be taboo but the way I have been raised, is to not really care about society but just do what we feel is right. I could take such steps in my life and had strong support."

