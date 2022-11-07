Why Shirt Cuffs Have 2 Buttons And Not Just One

You all must have noticed that there are two buttons on the cuff of almost every shirt. But do you know the reason why shirts have two buttons? There’s a concrete reason for it, let’s find out.

Stylist Joe, who runs the account @joe_x_style on Tiktok, has answered this question. He said, “Have you ever wondered why shirts have two buttons and only one buttonhole on their sleeves?" Answering this, he said, “This is not given for spare or decorative purposes. There is a reason behind this."

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Showing the buttons in a video, he said that anyone who is right-handed, always wants to do the tightest button on their right hand, and on the non-dominant arm, they want to opt for the looser button and vice versa. Because people always wear their watch on their less dominant arm.

Secondly, the buttons allow for an even amount of shirt cuff to be shown on both arms so one can always look smart.

People were surprised after watching this video, and immediately started explaining what they earlier thought was the reason for having two buttons on the shirts. One of the users commented, “I thought they were made for people with different wrist sizes lol." While another one said, “Always thought it was a spare."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here