Why Some Countries Still Follow Left-side Traffic Rule

Countries around the world usually have the same sets of traffic rules to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles on the road. But do you know some countries have the left-hand traffic rule, meaning they drive on the left side of the road, unlike the majority that uses the right-hand traffic?

>Why do some countries drive on the left side of the road?

According to the World Standards website, 35 percent of the world’s population drives on the left, and the countries which follow the rule are mostly old British colonies. The practice of following left-hand traffic dates back to the British era and the reason for the strange practice lies in the past.

The swordsmen used to travel on the left side of the road because most of them were right-handed and therefore, it was preferred to keep the sword on the left to have their right arm nearer to an opponent and to avoid any sudden attack.

Advertisement

The second reason also dates back to old times as the horsemen prefer to mount the horse from the left side.

For safety purposes, the side of the road is preferred to mount and dismount, rather than in the middle of traffic, so if one is on the left side to mount a horse, then it should be ridden on the left side only.

There is one more aspect to be added to this, during the era of Queen Elizabeth, only the members of the royal family could travel on the left side. The general public had to walk on the right side. All these aspects led to the rules for driving on the left side.

For the unversed, the rule of driving on the right was put into force after the French Revolution of 1789, when the people started getting powers, the royal family was also forced to walk on the right side with the general public. If someone used the left side, then s\he would be considered from the royal family or very rich society and the public would attack them. Since then, the steering wheel in cars and other vehicles was also designed on different sides.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.