Why South Asian Brides Have Started a Fierce Debate Over Makeup Artist 'Scams'

The “scam MUA" saga rages on as South Asian brides raise alarm over exorbitant prices charged by artists for bridal makeup. It all started after a TikTok video went viral last month, when a prompt asked people about scams that are “so normalised [that] we don’t realise it’s a scam any more". Bridal makeup cost was one of the answers, as per a report by The Independent.

The TikTok started a debate around the cost of bridal makeup, with many brides criticising it for being disproportionately overpriced, while makeup artists said that given the significance of the bride’s makeup on her wedding day, the prices were justified. As per The Independent, the UK wedding industry is currently seeing an uptick after two years of pandemic-related trouble. Even so, South Asian brides can expect to have to spend more than double the average UK spend on wedding makeup.

On Instagram, a page going by @scam.mua shares testimonials from people who have had such experiences with bridal makeup prices. There has been a fierce back and forth between makeup artists and their clients over the matter. Many on the other side of the debate also suggested that such allegations against South Asian makeup artists was damaging to the community.

The term “scam" for this kind of experience might be an overstatement, but so many allegations do point to a worrying trend. Many people have criticised the manipulation of social media following as a metric for makeup artists’ charges, edited photos posted on social media pages and below-par quality of makeup being done in some cases.

