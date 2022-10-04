Why This 37-Year-Old With Incurable Lung Condition Wants To Run London Marathon

People seldom get out of their beds to take a walk or go for a jog. While the world is moving toward a sedentary lifestyle, some others are creating an example for people to look up to and follow. Diven Halai, who has an incurable lung condition, is all set to be the first person to run the London Marathon with an oxygen tank.

The 37-year-old was diagnosed with interstitial lung disease (IDL) in 2020 which is an incurable condition that causes stiffness in the lungs and makes it difficult to breathe and get oxygen into the bloodstream. Halai always found it difficult to breathe and even climb a flight of stairs.

Before being diagnosed with the disease, Halai used to run about 10-15 kilometres in a single stretch with ease. After the diagnosis, he opted for chemotherapy to slow the progression of his disease, which eventually generated the need to carry an oxygen cylinder with him wherever he went. The oxygen tank was given to him in August 2021.

Halai has recently signed up for the London Marathon to raise money for Asthma + Lung charity. This way, he could test his ability to run and help the needy. He has already raised about £15,000 by participating in other marathons. The 37-year-old patient discussed running in the marathon with his wife before doing so.

The Evening Standard reported Halai saying, “I had a discussion with my wife, and she said ‘if you think you can do it then go for it." I feel like it could be my last chance because if my condition gets worse, I won’t get another opportunity."

Halai will be running with three assistants, who will help him fill the tank. His goal is to finish the marathon in 8 hours.

