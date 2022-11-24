Why This Chinese Woman Chose Graveyard As Her First Workplace After Graduation

A lot of people end up taking jobs in a different field than their degree. There are a variety of reasons for it, but it usually happens because many often pursue popular degrees under peer pressure. While some jobs do pay good money, people do not like the type of work that comes along with it.

Thus, they happen to pursue something else full-time. A similar story of a woman who chose a graveyard to be her workplace after graduation has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Tan, a 22-year-old woman, willingly chose to work at a cemetery to achieve a better work-life balance and avoid office politics. According to a South China Morning Post report, Tan shared a video of herself working at the cemetery on Douyin, a Chinese social media platform. In the video, Tan called her peculiar workplace, which is located on a mountainside in Chongqing municipality, “peaceful."

She also added, “Let me show you the working environment of a Gen Z grave keeper. It’s a simple and cushy job. There are cats and dogs and the internet." Tan lives in a dormitory situated onsite with her colleagues. Zero office politics, no long commute, ample leisure time and a scenic view give Tan “a life of early retirement". She even jokingly calls herself a “grave keeper" as she lives onsite.

Tan earns about 4,000 yuan (Rs 45,775.96) monthly, and her duties include receiving guests, sweeping graves on behalf of relatives of the deceased and selling tombs. She works six days a week from 8:30 am to 5 pm with a two-hour lunch break. According to government data, the average annual income in Chongqing last year was 33,800 yuan per annum, which amounts to about 2,800 yuan per month.

Soon after Tan’s video went viral, many users were surprised that she chose to work at a cemetery instead of an MNC as a fresh graduate. However, given the average income of an individual in Chongqing, she manages to earn a good amount, more than the average, every month with her odd job.

