Here's What Makes This Gujarati Wedding Invitation Weigh More Than 4 kg, Cost Rs 7K

The wedding of Jay Ukani, son of Mauleshbhai Ukani, a well-known businessman from Rajkot-Saurashtra, and Sonalben Ukani, is to be held from November 14 to 16 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The wedding invitation was crafted in a royal style. The ‘kankotri’ (Gujarati term for wedding cards) weighs a whopping 4 kg and 280 gms. The entire cost of creating the heavy-weighted card was Rs 7,000. Containing seven pages, the card details the wedding festivities planned for three days. Shrinathji’s darshan is first seen on the royal invitation. Mauleshbhai and his family have great faith in Lord Krishna, Dwarkadhish. He is also the trustee of Dwarka temple. Cashews, almonds, raisins, and chocolates also adorned the invitation card box.

A number of events are to be held during the three-day function to mark the momentous occasion. Popular singers Aishwarya Majumdar and the Sachin-Jigar duo will be belting out hit numbers one of the nights. The price of one plate which will be served to the guests at the formal wedding banquet comes to Rs 18,000. Set on 26 acres, the Umaid Bhawan Palace is considered to be one of the most regal and expensive hotels in India. It is quite difficult to get a room in Umaid Bhavan Palace, which would cost around Rs 50,000 per night. Certain exquisite rooms even cost up to Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. The honeymoon suite is Rs 7.5 lakh per night.

