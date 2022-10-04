Why This Russian Twitch Stream Burns Gas 24/7

Russia has been the centre of attention for the world ever since it initiated an armed conflict with Ukraine, which has lasted for more than 6 months now. The country recently raised eyebrows again with its unconventional army recruitment process for foreign nationals. However, at present, Russians are in the news for a very bizarre online mechanism they have adopted to troll Europeans.

You may be aware that gas prices in almost every country in Europe have skyrocketed drastically and gas prices are at an all-time high at present. This is due to a shortage of gas in the European Union after Russia axed most pipeline shipments amid its war in Ukraine. On the other hand, Russians are paying just about $1.35 or Rs 110 a month for gas, amidst an abundance of supply. To troll the Europeans for their high gas costs, Russians are live streaming their burning gas stoves 24/7 on social media to show off their abundance and cheap gas prices.

This trend started on September 11, when a new Twitch channel was created specifically to stream this type of content. The channel was named “russiangas1", in which a phone was specially placed to show a 4-burner gas stove burning. A digital clock and a thermometer in the video were placed to convince viewers that the video was live and not being played on a loop.

Initially, the video did not get much attention, but very soon it became viral. The flame burnt non-stop from September 11 to September 21 before the channel got banned by Twitch. However, other channels soon began to crop up live streaming similar 24/7 burning stoves with the intention to troll Europeans and some of these channels are still running without a ban.

