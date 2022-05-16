Why Tyres Are Always Black In Colour

When it comes to buying an automobile, one of the most common questions is, “Which colour should we get?" When we buy a tyre, however, there’s no such question. While there are a hundred other factors to consider while purchasing a tyre, whether offline or online, the colour of our tyre is not one of them. They are only available in one colour: black.

But have you ever wondered why the tyres are always black? Let us explain why.

Not many are aware, but tyres used to be produced in their original white colour roughly 125 years ago. The rubber, which is used to make tyres, is milky white. Then how did we start having black tyres? The answer to this is that the original material is not strong enough to support the weight of an automobile or perform well on the roads.

And therefore, it requires a stabilising ingredient to boost its strength and longevity. Carbon black, a stabilising ingredient, is added to the milky white material. The addition of carbon black to the material causes the tyre to turn completely black. Carbon black improves the tire’s longevity and strength.

Carbon black carries heat away from all sections of the automobile. And that’s why even when the road is scorching hot and there is friction generating heat, tyres do not melt and remain firm. Not only that, but carbon black also helps protect tyres from the harmful effects of ozone and UV radiation.

Tyres are one of the most significant segments in a vehicle, for only they connect it with the road surface. And therefore, it is crucial to guarantee that the tyre is lasting and reliable, and the carbon black substance is required to achieve that purpose.

