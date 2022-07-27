Why World War I Was the Sole Reason Women Started Wearing Pyjamas to Bed

Have you heard about the Pyjama party or a slumber party? Well, the reason behind pyjamas being the theme of the occasion is the utmost comfort provided by them. And this is what makes it almost everyone’s first choice of nightwear, irrespective of any international boundaries, cultures, and gender. While a pyjama party is often tagged as a bunch of girls partying together, do you know there was a time when women weren’t allowed to clad pyjamas? Yes, back in the 1900s, it was practically unimaginable for a woman to sport a pyjama at all. Not even in the bedroom. As per a recent BBC report, the credit for the initiation of pyjamas as a woman ensemble must be given to World War I.

Now, pyjamas have become the go-to pick for nightwear among women, credit to the Zeppelin air raids across parts of First World War Britain, which reportedly prompted the marketing of the cloth among females. While the Great War was responsible for many changes across the globe, it didn’t spare women’s fashion.

Before this, both men and women reportedly used to don nightgowns. However, in 1915 the Zeppelin air raids suddenly started making women and children victims in their own beds. In addition, during the war emergencies might arise where citizens have to run to save their lives, even at night. And for such scenarios, a pyjama was considered the more comfortable option compared to a gown.

BBC quoted Lucie Whitmore, a PhD. Researcher at the University of Glasgow as saying, “Magazines started suggesting that women should either wear more practical nightwear – should they have to run from their beds in the middle of the night – or nightwear that made them look presentable should they bump into their neighbours [out on the street] at 3 am."

Moreover, the pyjamas were warmer compared to the gowns. It had pockets to store necessary things required in an emergency. The report revealed that before the Great War, women were considered “extraordinary freaks" if they donned pyjamas. Apart from pyjamas, the sleeping suit was recommended as another garment. Therefore, by 1918 reportedly around a third of women started wearing pyjamas, and the trend has taken off.

