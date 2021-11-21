Wife of Indian Army Officer Joins Force After He Died Fighting Terrorists in Kashmir

Nayak Deepak Nainwal was injured while fighting off terrorists in Kulgam, Kashmir in 2018 and died after fighting for his life for 40 days in the hospital. Three years later, his wife Jyoti Nainwal joined the Indian Army. The 32-year-old had left her kids behind with the family and started training at the Officers’ Training Academy in Chennai earlier this year. On Saturday, she was commissioned into the Indian Army as a lieutenant during the passing out parade. A video of Saturday’s event in Chennai highlighting Jyoti’s commissioning was shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Twitter, which has now gone viral.

In the video, Jyoti says, “He gifted us a life of pride… which we, I am trying to carry forward. I’d like to thank my husband’s regiment. They stand with me at every step and treat me like a daughter. For brave women, I’d like to become a mother not for ‘janm’ (birth) but for ‘karm’ (deed), and whatever I live for, will be a gift to my children."

Advertisement

Deepak had been battling in the hospital for 40 days after being shot in the spine and chest. During that time, he had told Jyoti that he wanted her to join the Army. In an earlier interview, Jyoti had told Times of India, “Having been grievously shot in the spine and chest, he had lost all sensation in his lower body. During the last 40 days of his life at the hospital in Delhi, he once asked me to join the Army when he is no more. I am thankful to the Indian Army for giving me the opportunity of honouring his last wish."

As the news of Jyoti getting into the army spread, netizens took to social media to salute her bravery.

Along with Lieutenant Jyoti, 177 other candidates, which included 124 men, 28 women, and 25 foreign nations, passed out of the OTA, according to ANI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.