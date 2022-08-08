'Wife's Dead, Come to Bed': K2H2 to Devdas, Twitter User Sums Up Plots of SRK Films

Shah Rukh Khan gave Bollywood some of its biggest romantic hits, starting from DDLJ to Kal Ho Na Ho among countless others. If you’ve grown up with those films, you’re perhaps still under their spell and think of SRK’s many versions of Raj and Rahul as the romantic ideal. However, if reexamined, it turns out that the plots of most of those films don’t really stand the test of time. The Rajs and the Rahuls start to suddenly look shoddy when you really think about what was going on in those movies.

SRK’s romantic heroes have always asked us to suspend our disbelief, whether it’s Rahul acting not quite right towards Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, or Aman being kind of deceptive towards Naina in Kal Ho Na Ho, Devdas being an outright egoist who couldn’t get out of his own way, or Amar in Dil Se being pretty obsessive and blurring the lines of consent over and over again.

A Twitter user going by @philmyyy summed up the plots of some of the biggest SRK movies- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Om Shanti Om, Devdas, Dil Se, Zero, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The full thread shown here was re-shared by another Twitter user going by @lamistaah.

Perhaps no romantic hero should ever be held up to a strict moral standard, but these are kind of fun anyway.

It’s not just a SRK-specific problem, of course. As the world evolves, people realise what has become outdated and start to wake up to problematic behaviour that might have earlier been seen as romantic. The truth is that most of these films continue to look a lot better in retrospect than in real time.

Bollywood fans and people in general tend to be particularly prone to nostalgia. When these films came out, many of us were mere teens or pre-teens. It means they learnt a lot of their romantic notions off films like this, and a whole lot of it was woefully regressive if not downright offensive.

However, one might argue that these SRK characters had nothing on one Kabir Singh from more recent times when it comes to red flags.

