Wiggling Video of Cricket Match Reminds Anand Mahindra of Vintage Doordarshan And Antenna Days

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Groups, never fails to entertain social media users with his out-of-the-box posts. The industrialist has shared an archive clip of a cricket match. He also mentioned that the video was forwarded to him by an old friend. The clip shows the players moving weirdly due to network issues. Anand Mahindra said that maybe it was the antenna or the players were better dancers in those days.

“‘Cricket on Doordarshan whilst adjusting the antenna direction, in the good old days’ Forwarded to me by a friend of my vintage. Well, maybe it was an antenna problem or maybe they were just better dancers in those days! (sic)"he penned the caption of the video.

He added a Twitter thread to the clip and asked people to pull their creative socks and sync appropriate music to it. “Someone should be able to add an appropriate music track in sync with this…"

The clip took many micro-blogging site users on a nostalgic trip while some Twitterati shared videos of some hilarious music synced with the video.

One of the users synced the video with the song Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Another user added Tere Naina from My Name is Khan to the video.

One more user wrote, “The 90s kid can’t forget this, the antenna connection and evey time to go and fix it wow… Here I have just added the original Doordarshan music and it goes perfect especially between 3 to 7 sec."

Another person synced the video with a trendy track from Instagram Reel.

Someone also matched the Spanish Track Despacito with the video.

The video has garnered more than 9.13 lakh views since it was shared.

