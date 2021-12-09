Wikipedia Founder Tries to Auction His First Edit as NFT

Wikipedia co-founder, Jimmy Wales, recently announced the auction of an NFT of his first Wikipedia edit. He has also decided to sell the iMac Strawberry he used to build the website. Apart from social media platforms, he also used Wikipedia’s user talk page to announce the auction. A development has revealed that Wikipedia editors are not very happy with Wales’ move and has riled up the internal Wikipedia community. Wikipedia user talk page is a space where the exchange of messages is fostered. The company has stringent rules against self-promotion on the message board, and Wales announcing the auction of his first-ever NFT and the iMac computer on the talk page has ruffled a few feathers, as editors feel that Wales has violated the rule of self-promotion, reported Vice.

A discourse was born out of this alleged violation where the editors put forth their opinions, and Jimmy reverted with defensive arguments. “This is self-promotion 101, right? I’ve told him if he doesn’t remove it, I will. That’s policy, right? There is no founder carve-out, is there? Jimbo has posted a thread on his user talk page promoting an auction, which he has refused to confirm would not benefit him personally," wrote editor Floquenbeam, on the talk page, as reported by Vice.

Wales defended, saying that he was instructed to inform the community by the WMF (Wikimedia Foundation) Board and legal staff. Wales said that characterizing the thread as self-promotional is “silly" and that he was not hoping to find the buyer amongst random talk page readers.

Some editors argued that the talk page is the exact place where Wales could find a buyer since only a big fan of Wikipedia’s history would buy such an NFT. After a few bouts, the thread mentioning the auction was removed. However, the conversation took a turn and headed towards the NFT and the editing rights, as the opponents claimed that the NFT Wales is selling could affect Wikipedia’s look. However, it was clarified that the NFT was just a recreation of the memory when Wikipedia said ‘Hello, World!’ for the first time, and not the actual editable code.

The is the first-ever Hello from Wikipedia that is now turned into an NFT.

Wikipedia claims to be very prudent about these things and has a strict policy about self-promoting on the website, even if it is for a charitable cause.

