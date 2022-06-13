Wikipedia's 'Desperate' Appeal for Donations is Getting People Emotional

Wikipedia, easily editable as it is, might not be the first place you go to get the most reliable of facts but it sure is the place you’d go to if you were stuck in a sticky spot and needed a quick fix. It has bailed most of us out in these situations, and now, it’s asking people to bail it out too, by contributing funds. Wikipedia flashes a message that reads: “Hi. This isn’t the first time we’ve interrupted your reading recently, but 98% of our readers don’t donate. Many think they’ll give later, but then forget. This [day of the week] we request you to protect Wikipedia. All we ask is ₹25, or whatever seems right to you, to sustain our future. We request you: Please don’t scroll away. If you are one of our rare donors, we warmly thank you."

Advertisement

People, however, have decided to have a field day with Wikipedia’s humble request and a slew of memes have come out of it. Some people were not immune to the “emotional" appeal and caved in. Others felt they owed it to Wikipedia, considering all the school project help the site so selflessly doles out.

Would you donate or did Wikipedia’s “emotional" message not faze you?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.