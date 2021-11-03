Wild Bear Breaks into US Man's Home, Eats KFC Bucket on Kitchen Counter

A resident of California’s Sierra Madre was in for a shock earlier this week when he returned home to find a guest from the forest feeding on some KFC fried chicken. Footage of the incident was shared on social media where a bear was seen munching on the contents inside a KFC chicken bucket. Gaining traction on social media, the video shows a brown bear sitting on top of a kitchen counter and engrossed in eating fried chicken from the famous restaurant joint KFC. Resident of the house, John Holden, who recorded the shocking moment on his smartphone, also discovered that the bear was not alone. Talking to local news media ABC7 after the incident, Holden said that another bear had greeted him outside, and then there was at least one more inside his house. Holden later shooed away the uninvited guests by making loud noises.

Holden told ABC7 that he is no stranger to encountering bears and has actually had them bumped into them a couple of times in the backyard of his house. However, this was the first time that he had an uninvited bear sitting on his kitchen counter and having some fast food. “That was something else and they sure made a mess of the place,” Holden told the media outlet. According to Holden, it was the smell of fried chicken that may have tempted the wild bears to break into his house for a hearty meal.

Netizens are having a gala time as they watched the footage of the incident shared on Instagram by ABC7. Taking a dig at the incident, one of the users commented, “KFC is now the first brand to sponsor a bear.” Another user suggested how the footage could be a novel way of marketing KFC products, adding they would love to see such commercials on TV.

One user suggested how Holden must seek reparations for this wild break in from KFC as they commented, “KFC better pay this man and use this clip in their ads.”

