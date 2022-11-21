'Wild': Ekta Kapoor Soap Showed Groom Making Out With Another Woman in Front of Bride

Ekta Kapoor doesn’t get more Ekta Kapoor than this: in a viral scene, a husband is shown getting cozy with another woman in front of his wife. On their suhaagraat. As the bride, still in full wedding gear, sits on the bed and quietly sheds tears, the husband and the lady shed their clothes. That’s all that’s shown, by the way: their clothes being thrown at the general direction of the bride. It gets better when you consider the fact that this is from the TV serial ‘Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai’ that aired back in 2005. The bride and groom in question are Angad and Kripa.

In the scene, Angad, bent on taunting Kripa, introduces the other lady and says, “Jo bhi hoga yahin pe hoga, isi kamre mein hoga, aur tumhari aankhon ke saamne hoga." Worried about what the family would think if Kripa left the bedroom and unable to kick out the two, Kripa sits on the bed, crying as things get NSFW between Angad and the other woman. Well, NSFW by 2005 standards, at least.

Desi soaps are all about taking things to the most extreme limit possible. For instance, consider a viral scene from ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani’ that airs on Dangal TV showing one Shankar falling off a terrace, cartwheeling through air. His wife Paro follows him, gliding through air with a Superman-style gesture before she latches onto… a kite. Which is bigger than her in size. She clings onto the kite while Shankar grabs hold of her free hand. People from the terrace look on in horror as dramatic music plays et cetera. The day is ultimately saved.

