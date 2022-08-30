Wild Elephant Swims Across Brahmaputra River, Wanders Around Assam Town

A wild elephant from the Kaziranga National Park entered Assam’s Tezpur city, causing panic among peoople on Sunday. The tusker swam across the Brahmaputra river to enter Tezpur on Saturday night, reported PTI. It went on to damage scores of vehicles and other properties, according to officials. Many people on Twitter posted videos of the hungry elephant wandering around the streets of the city.

Forest Department officials said that the elephant entered a house in the Chanmari area in search of food. It entered the kitchen and looked for food for a long time, panicking people. It then went to the Chitralekha Park via Tezpur ship port, where a noisy scene erupted at the entrance of the jumbo. A large number of people gathered there to catch a glimpse of it.

The elephant’s next destination was the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus stand, where it damaged a car and several two-wheelers that were parked in the area. It then went into a pit behind the district Transport Department office. After its long sojourn, forest officials finally succeeded in pushing it back towards the Brahmaputra bank at 3 a.m.

(With PTI inputs)

