Did Chris Rock Hex Himself by Evoking the 'Macbeth' Curse? Twitter Backs Superstition

The Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate has been ruled by majority to be a case of assault, and a few upheld it as an instance of defending family honour. However, the most unlikely reason for the violent outburst put forth by the internet is one word - Macbeth. Yes, the play by Shakespeare. It seems that owing to past tragic events which occurred after saying the name ‘Macbeth’, it’s a common superstition in the theatre circuit to avoid saying that name unless the person is rehearsing lines. During other times, it is referred to as ‘the Scottish play’. And guess what, Chris Rock said the name-that-should-not-be-uttered right before Will Smith punched him.

Rock gave a shoutout to Denzel Washington, who appeared last year in Joel Coen’s film adaptation of the Shakespearean play. “Macbeth! Loved it!", Rock said. He then cracked a few jokes before taking a dig at Jada Smith’s hair loss. We all know what followed.

Netizens who knew about the superstition pointed it out.

“This is why you don’t say Macbeth in a theater, @chrisrock."

“To be fair, Chris Rock put a hex on himself by saying “Macbeth" in a theater."

“Not chris rock saying the m-word (macbeth) on a stage… that’s bad luck bestie."

“I can’t stop thinking about how Chris Rock said Macbeth like seconds before he got slapped and theater kid Twitter is nowhere to be found."

“You know how you’re not supposed to say “Macbeth" in a theater and instead call it “The Scottish Play". Chris Rock said these words in the Dolby Theatre about 55 seconds before getting slapped by Mr Smith:

“Denzel - Macbeth - loved it"

The play has been marred by a series of unfortunate events throughout history. Actors have been hurt, violent riots have broken out and costumes have caught fire during the staging of ‘the Scottish play’. These events gave rise to the superstition that one calling the Shakespeare play by its name is inviting trouble.

