'Will Smith has to Punch Chris Rock in the Face': 2016 Tweet that Predicted Slapgate is Viral

This does sound made up, but one Twitter user knew in 2016 that Will Smith would punch Chris Rock in the face. Will Smith, who won the Oscar for the best actor in the 2022 Academy Awards, punched the host Chris Rock for joking about his wife, Jada Smith’s, baldness. A Twitter user named Jason had predicted this event after he had watched a segment in which the comedian had taken a dig at Jada in 2016 for boycotting the Oscar ceremony. “Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!" the comedian had said.

The six-year-old tweet has now gone viral. While people are still recovering from the fact that Will Smith punched someone on live TV, they are gobsmacked to learn that this tweet exists.

“Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face …. He has no choice."

Here is Chris Rock’s segment in 2016:

The internet is divided over Will’s move after he walked up to Chris and smacked him in the face. While some said violence should not be condoned under any circumstance, others were siding with Will for standing up to Chris’ “joke". Chris had walked up to the 94th Academy Awards stage to present the Oscar Award for Best Documentary Feature, which was presented to Summer of Soul, and cracked a joke about Will’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s look, whose head was shaved. “GI Joe 2, can’t wait to see it," Chris had said, referring to her Oscars 2022 look. Will’s punch stunned the audience, but that was not all. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth," he went on to yell from his seat. Jada suffers from an autoimmune condition called alopecia which affects hair growth.

