Will Smith Made Fun of Bald Man in 1991, Video Resurfaces amid Oscars Slapgate

The internet never forgets. These were the lines a user picked while sharing a video and, in the process, calling out Will Smith for making fun of a man for being bald. The Hollywood star made headlines and eclipsed the 94th Academy Awards after he smacked Chris Rock in the face on stage for cracking a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness. Chris Rock appeared on stage to announce the winner for Best Documentary. Moments before announcing the results, he interacted with the audience and cracked a joke on Jada, comparing her to the GI Jane character, played by Demi Moore. The audience, including Will, erupted in laughter. However, things took an unprecedented turn, when after Chris’s delivery, Will stormed on the stage and slapped Chris Rock, and then yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth.” The incident gained worldwide attention and sparked headlines, memes, and what have you.

As social media went abuzz with the shocking incident, Twitterati did what it does best. Among the clan was one user who dragged a video from the depths of the internet into the spotlight. The video shot in 1991 was from a show called The Arsenio Hall Show. Will at that time was the star of the comedy show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Taking a jibe at the bald bassist of the in-house band of the show, Will, pointing at the person, said, “He got a rule. He got to wax his head every morning. That’s a rule. He follows the rules, man.” When Will detects a slight grim in the audience, Will says, “Oh these are jokes, come on.”

The clip was coupled with the caption that reads, “One reason I love the internet, it never forgets.”

Take a look at the video here:

After Will Smith-Chris Rock mess gained exponential traction, Rolling Stone approached John B. Williams, the bald bassist from the 1991 show. “I did not take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” said John.

