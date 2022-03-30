Will Smith Once Slapped 'Reporter' Who Tried to Kiss Him, Old Video Starts Debate

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony unfolded into quite a saga, starting a discussion on violence and tasteless jokes, with the Internet backing both sides. Now, an old video of Will slapping a ‘reporter’ who seemed to attempt to kiss him has been dug up and is adding to the debate. At the Oscars, Chris had walked up to the 94th Academy Awards stage to present the Oscar Award for Best Documentary Feature, which was presented to Summer of Soul, and cracked a joke about Will’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s look, whose head was shaved. “GI Joe 2, can’t wait to see it," Chris had said, referring to her Oscars 2022 look. Will’s punch stunned the audience, but that was not all. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth," he went on to yell from his seat. Jada suffers from an autoimmune condition called alopecia which affects hair growth.

Will has since gone on to publicly apologise to Chris, but it would seem that the Internet rarely forgets. In the old video that’s now doing the rounds on social media, Will had slapped a “reporter" when he leaned in and tried to kiss the actor at the premiere of Men in Black 3 in Moscow in the year 2012. The actor was on the red carpet when the Ukrainian reporter approached him. Alleging that the reporter “tried to kiss (him) on (his) mouth," Smith pushed the reporter away before lightly slapping him with the back of his hand. Reportedly, the reporter was a prankster named Vitalii Sediuk who was asking for a hug but got slapped instead as he went too close to the actor.

Advertisement

While some opined that this indicated a “habit", others said that it wasn’t fair to compare the two incidents.

From slapping a reporter on the red carpet to being involved in an assault case, Smith has been in the headlines over outbursts quite a few times.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.