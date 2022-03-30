Will Smith Slapgate Perfectly Syncs with Jim Ross' WWE Commentary in Viral Video

The moment Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, we knew this was meme material. The internet has been flooded with memes of this highlight event from this year’s Oscars but the Internet absolutely loves this one in the voice of Jim Ross, the legendary WWE commentator. Jim Ross’s commentary has been synced perfectly as the viral Oscar scene plays out in the video. “Will Smith hitting Chris Rock remixed with WWE’S Jim Ross,” read the caption. In this wrestling version, when Will Smith gets up from his seat, one can hear the glass being shattered and wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin’s music playing in the background. “That’s Austin! Stone Cold!” the commentator is heard screaming.

When Will Smith slaps Chris Rock, the creator stitches a clip of WWE audience reacting to it and cheering for the wrestlers. In addition, as seen in wrestling matches, that particular moment is even replayed with a slow-motion effect, making it appear even more hilarious.

The video soon raked in more than 1 million views on Twitter and was liked over 4,500 times. Twitter users just could not hold their laughter watching the amazing video as one said “LMAO, I’m so done, I’m going to bed.” For another user, it was the “craziest” thing he had seen. One person even said that the video seemed “better than current WWE sadly.”

Yes, the slap was the headline act from the Oscars this year. But Will Smith also managed to win the Oscar for Best Actor for the film King Richard, where the actor portrays the role of Richard Williams, the father of the legendary tennis sisters – Venus and Serena Williams.

Will Smith is the fifth Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar after Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx and Forest Whitaker.

