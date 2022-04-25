Will Smith Was Spotted in India after Oscars Slapgate and Desis Think They Know Why

Will Smith’s first appearance since Oscars slapgate involving Chris Rock happened to be in India and the incident has made the meme-makers sit up straight once again. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport in India on Saturday morning. He smiled as he interacted with people outside the airport and seemed to be leaving Mumbai on the day. The purpose of his visit is unclear but Desi Twitter, naturally, has ideas and suggestions after the Oscar fiasco. Will slapping Chris, though catastrophic for Will’s career, gave Twitter’s memers material to last for years and they’re at it at the slightest chance.

Advertisement

This isn’t Will’s first trip to the country. Back in 2019, Will visited Haridwar as part of his Facebook Watch series — Will Smith’s Bucket List. “My Grandmother used to say, “God Teaches through Experience". Traveling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world," he said while sharing pictures from his visit at the time. He had also visited Mumbai and shot for his cameo in Student of the Year 2.

Will remained away from the spotlight after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The actor, who won the Best Actor award that night, slapped Chris for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Chris suggested Jada’s bald look felt like she was preparing for a sequel to G.I. Jane.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.