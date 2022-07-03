Wimbledon Spectator Spotted Putting Something into Another Man's Drink on Live TV

Two tennis fans have become the talk of social media ever since their video from Wimbledon has gone viral. The footage is from Liam Broady’s Court Three clash with Diego Schwartzman and the two men can be seen with two glasses of champagne. Further into the video, the dark-haired man reaches for something in his lap and then sprinkles it in his friend’s drink. The pair, however, did not realise that the cameras were focussed on them at that time, airing on BBC for its coverage of the tennis tournament. It is not clear as to what was there in the glasses but netizens, as always, have made certain assumptions.

As per Sportbible, one person on Twitter wrote, “When you bring your Glastonbury leftovers to Wimbledon." Another wrote, “Mandy Murray." While some people found the the footage funny, others said that this is not the right place. One person asked, “Who tf wants to gurn at Wimbledon? Couldn’t think of anything more boring."

Advertisement

“Each to their own and that but I’m struggling to see the appeal of getting off your box at Tennis?!" wrote another.

Meanwhile, this year’s edition of the All England Championships has witnessed multiple firsts. A ban on Russian and Belarussian players. No points to be awarded. World number 1 and world number 2 did not step foot on the grass. And now, to add to that series, the middle Sunday of Wimbledon, traditionally a rest day, will see action continue at SW19.

British hope Heather Watson will contest her first-ever fourth-round encounter at the grass-court major when she takes on Jule Niemeier of Germany. Niemeier’s compatriot Tatjana Maria, who ousted Maria Sakkari in her previous round of fixtures, is scheduled to go up against 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. Third seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia will attempt to get the better of Elise Mertens of Belgium while Czech Marie Bouzkova is pitted against Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

In the men’s circuit, top seed Novak Djokovic is scheduled to take on unseeded Tim Van Rijthoven as the Serb looks to move a step closer to retaining his All England crown.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.