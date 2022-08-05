Windmill in UK’s North Wales Up For Sale; What’s Inside Shocks Netizens

People often invest their money in buying properties so that it becomes an asset for the future. Many times investments can become a risky affair especially if a particular property doesn’t benefit the buyer later. One such property, which is put up for sale in the North Wales region of the United Kingdom, is a windmill. Located in a deserted region, the windmill has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens, for all the right reasons.

In the viral picture, although the windmill looks quite ordinary from the outside when a buyer takes a walk inside, it seems no less than a lavish home. The fully renovated windmill hosts spacious rooms and the beautiful surrounding, encircling the windmill is a bonus. Once people enter the premises, it seems like a luxurious hotel. After the windmill was decorated, the exclusive property was put up for sale.

The isolated windmill was first featured on the television channel Ten TV in the previous year. A man named Clive Bolton was the first person to buy the windmill. Bolton turned the windmill into a residential area so that he could surprise his wife, Jane. Unfortunately, Jane succumbed to cancer and passed away even before she could reside in the lavish four-bedroomed windmill. The death of his wife shattered Bolton and he did not live inside his windmill-turned-home after that.

Currently, the windmill has become a favourite holiday destination of many. The property is given as rent to tourists who come to the isolated region to spend time with their friends, family, or a beloved inside the windmill. Tourists have renamed the place the Adventure Capital of Europe.

The spectacular windmill was constructed in 1833 and became fully operational in 1920. However, a devastating storm once ruined it and the roof above was uprooted. Later, workers were employed to renovate it and tourists started flooding in for vacations. The Bolton property has now been up for sale.

