Window Cleaners Dress Up as Superheroes at Canadian Hospital to Surprise Children

Instead of crime-fighting superheroes, some ‘grime fighting’ heroes made an appearance in a children’s hospital in Canada. With a mission to spread joy and smiles, a team of window cleaners dressed up as superheroes for the young patients in a children’s hospital. Several images were uploaded on Twitter where parents were seen carrying their children and showing them the superheroes. “Every year, window cleaners at this hospital in Canada dress up as superheroes. This is the end result," read the caption.

Dressed up as Hulk, Thor, Spider-Man, Batman and Iron Man, the event seemed like another reunion of Avengers as Marvel heroes came to life for the children.

In the pictures, several window cleaners showed up at kids’ room’s windows dressed up as superhero characters for the annual ‘Superheroes Day’ carrying posters with encouraging words. They posed with the children as well as boosted their morale. The staff of the cleaning company rappelled down the building to not only fight grime but bring much-needed fun and distraction to patients, family and staff. Have a look for yourself:

This is not the first time that such a thing has happened. Earlier, a staff member dressed up as Spider-Man and carried a poster with words, ‘You’re a Hero’ while another one read, ‘You are amazing. You are brave. You are strong.’ On the other hand, Iron Man and Thor posed with the little patients. The pictures won hearts and were shared widely on the internet. As clearly visible in the pictures, the kids were thrilled to get a glimpse of their favourite superheroes, bringing cheers and smiles to their faces.

Talking to CTV News, the children shared their excitement by the pleasant surprise. One of the patients, Elisha Alarios, diagnosed with Haemophilia at just 4 months old, told the news channel they were his favourite superheroes as they climb up the building because he likes them. His father, David Alarios, shared that Elisha draws his strength from superhero comics which has helped him get through some infusions.

