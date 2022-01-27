Wisconsin Home with Four Toilets in One Bathroom is on Sale For Rs 3.36 Crore

How many toilets have you seen in a single bathroom till date? Most of you will say one but that’s not the case with a rare house in Wisconsin, United States. The house is unique in every way – it has four toilets in a single bathroom. And they are not even separated by a wall or a curtain or any barrier, they are just placed adjacent to each other. All these four toilets have separate sinks on the opposite walls, hung in a sequence. But this is all in just one bathroom of the house. The other bathrooms have one toilet each. The house, which is situated in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now on sale for $450,000 (Approx Rs 3.36 crore), as per Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty. It has six bedrooms, two full baths, one half-bath along with a large porch attached to the living room.

The house was built in 1851 by the Fowle family but it didn’t have four toilets in one bathroom at that time. The toilets were added by the Girl Scouts, who got the house from the owners in donation somewhere in-between 1920 or 1930, shared realtor Jane Dichristopher of Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty to news channel WTRF.

A document made public for the listing of the house by Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty states, ‘This stately Milwaukee home was the first ever built on Hawthorne Ave. by the Fowle family in 1851. The home is rich with history and charm that has been maintained throughout even as modern touches have been added… Spacious rooms are warmed by hardwood floors and beamed ceilings and the living areas extend onto the large screened porch and covered patio below.’

Before listing the house for sale, its exterior and interiors were renovated a bit. For example, the bathrooms and kitchens were restored and given new touch using plumbing, fixtures and adding appliances.

That’s not it. In the rear of the house, there’s also a complete apartment available for an in-law suite or separate rental.

So, what do you think about this unique house?

