With 4000 Participants, Mexico City Breaks World Record For Largest Fitness Trampoline Class

A fitness trampoline class in Mexico City has set a new Guinness World Record. The record-breaking 45-minute class, held at Plaza del Plinth, a large public square in the heart of Mexico City, witnessed participation from 3,935 people. It was overseen by Susana Reyes, an official adjudicator for Guinness World Records.

Many people are seen jumping and exercising on trampolines in a video shared on Twitter by Claudia Sheinbaum, the head of the Mexico City government. There is also a large stage where the instructors can be seen telling the participants what exercise regimen they should follow. The video was posted online with a caption in Spanish that translated to, “The Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Fitness Trampoline Class was broken this morning by 3,935 people. It would not have been possible without the efforts of @ClaraBrugadaM and the Iztapalapa team. Sport and culture keep our youngsters safe from violence". Watch the video below.

The video has received more than 56,000 views. The trampoline class that took place on Sunday began at 10.40 a.m. According to NDTV, approximately 3,935 people successfully completed the record-breaking move on Sunday. There were originally 4,065 participants, but 130 were disqualified because they did not fully comply with the Guinness World Record guidelines. As a result, 3,935 people were added to the total.

Participants in the trampoline fitness class were required to register through the Iztapalapa City Hall’s government website. Registration was open to anyone between the ages of 14 and 60.

Previously, Mexico City set a world record for the largest ancient Mexican ceremonial dance. Teotihuacán, located only 78 kilometres outside of Mexico City, was a significant pre-Hispanic city in Mesoamerica. The well-preserved pyramids and murals still captivate visitors from all over the world. To break the world record, the dancers gathered near the pyramids, carrying instruments as well as colourful costumes and feathered headdresses.

