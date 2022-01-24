With 85 Letters, This Place in New Zealand Holds World Record For Longest Name

The hill named Taumata is located on the North Island of New Zealand. However, this is not the actual name of the mountain. The full name of this place holds a world record and is pronounced as follows: “Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu’.

Seeing this name, you probably won’t even bother to read it, but imagine the people who live here. They get tired of writing the name of the village on any official document. This name, written in the local language Maori, roughly translates to “the summit where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, the slider, climber of mountains, the land-swallower who travelled about, played his nose flute to his loved one."

Not many people live in this township, situated at an altitude of 1,000 feet above the hilly surface of the historical name. Local people call this place Taumata Hill, and the height of this hill is 305 meters. The historical place has been named after a local warrior named Tamatea, so it is a matter of pride for the people here.

Apart from this, there is another name that counts as 105 letters. Taumata-whakatangihanga-koauau-o-Tamatea-haumai-tawhiti-ure-haea-turi-pukaka-piki-maunga-horo-nuku-pokai-whenua-ki-tana-tahu. This is because the locals thought that the name was not descriptive enough.

Similarly, there is a village on the continent of Europe located in Wales whose name is ‘Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch’. There are a total of 58 letters in this name. Not only this, but the name of the railway station here is also the same, and it is also the railway station with the longest name in the world.

