With Just a Hammer and Glass Frame, Artist Creates Dazzling Piece of Sculpture

There is something mesmerising in a painting, compelling us more often than not to stop and examine it for a moment. However, paintings are confined to the size of their canvas and liquid, while sculptures are not. When it comes to three-dimensional art, sculptures have raised the level of creativity by many levels. A recent Instagram reel that has gone viral is a testimony to this fact. It shows how an artist Niall Shukla carved out the face of a woman on a glass by just using a hammer. Yes, that’s right Niall received applause from social media users for carving an alluring piece of art with the careful use of a hammer on a glass slab.

To create this gem of art, Niall had to face numerous difficulties. Niall had to start afresh every time he made a mistake while breaking the glass. Users could imagine the number of times he had to use a fresh piece of glass. This entire process of sculpting and repairing the metal frame took two months. The metal frame was engineered to withstand the support of this sculpture. Niall also expressed his goal of making medium-sized scriptures for people who can’t afford his paintings.

Users were left bowled over by this dazzling piece of art and couldn’t help appreciating it. A user expressed surprise over the fact that how people could possess such extraordinary skills. Another wrote that with talent like this, any broken object can be turned into something beautiful.

The third was left bewildered over the amount of time and effort that went into making such a wonderful piece of art. This reel was shared on September 21 and received 1,08,00,000 views.

Before this artwork, Niall carved a lot of other impressive sculptures as well. He has recently worked on a sculpture series titled Melisande

This reel has received more than 71 Thousand views.

