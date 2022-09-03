Woman Accidentally Transfers Salary to Stranger, He Tells Her to Think of it as 'Donation'

Online payment has made our life easier. We can now do transactions through phones and not have to wait at a bank or go to ATM to withdraw money. But sometimes these online transactions can go horribly wrong if not done carefully. A Malaysian woman named Fahada Bistari took to TikTok to share how she wanted to send her first salary to her mother but accidentally transferred it to a stranger. According to Times Now, she said in the video, “Today I got my first salary. It’s not much as I had just worked a few days. I banked in the money to my mother but long story short, I accidentally banked it to another person."

She continued and said that she was excited to send her first cheque to her mother and that she didn’t cross-check the id before confirming the transfer. When she sent the receipt to her mother, she realised that she had transferred to someone else.

Advertisement

Her mother provided the recipient’s phone number and Fahada contacted the person over WhatsApp. The stranger asked her to think of the transaction as a donation to them. In the video, she sobbed and said that her income is very low and she wanted to give it to her mother.

In the follow-up video, she stated that the person returned the money the next day with a ‘little drama’.

Something similar happened with a woman in Mumbai. The 38-year-old lady transferred Rs 7 lakh to the wrong account. The most surprising thing was when the person, whose account was credited, refused to return the money. He said that he had won this money in a lottery, and he wouldn’t return it. The bank refused help, the woman approached the cyber cell of Vasai Virar police. The cyber police intervened in the matter on time and settled the whole case.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here