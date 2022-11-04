Woman, After Being Cheated On, Gets Ex-Partner's Face Tattooed On Her Cheeks

When we talk about having matching tattoos with our partners, we often want to have something meaningful and special to mark the love. The permanently inked designs are usually aesthetic or humble. But after a break, all you want is to get rid of them. You might delete your ex’s number and will cut all ties with the person. But this woman went extreme and got her former partner’s face on her cheek.

Narally Najm chose to get a bold portrait of her on-off partner on her face. She keeps her followers updated on her relationship through TikTok and YouTube videos daily. She also recently welcomed a son with her former partner and named him King.

Sharing a post on Tiktok, she also hinted in the caption that they might reconcile and wrote, “When everyone’s jealous of me because I have daddy’s face tattooed on me even though daddy cheats. Daddy will be back."

According to a caption of the TikTok video where she alleged that her partner had cheated on her even when she was in labour with their child.

According to the Mirror, the caption read: “Thinking we were the perfect family. Just gave her a son a week ago, we bought a home and everything seemed so real…Just to find out she’s been cheating…Even while I was in labour."

She also shared a video of her getting the inked Laura’s face and name on her face.

After the video went viral her on-and-off partner Laura stated in a video that she doesn’t know what is going on with Narally, as she was doing perfectly fine before.

Laura also added that after Narally gave birth and found out that Laura was cheating on her, she didn’t want to be with her. “But why does she keep all these tattoos, like three tattoos of my face are crazy, and two tattoos of my name are crazy," she added. She also claimed that Narally has a tattoo of her face inked near her private parts.

